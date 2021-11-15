NewsFilm News

Mel Gibson confirms he’ll direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Gibson has starred in the franchise since 1987

By Ella Kemp
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

Mel Gibson has confirmed he’s set to direct Lethal Weapon 5.

The actor, who has starred in the franchise as Martin Riggs opposite Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh since 1987, will be following in the footsteps of the late Richard Donner.

Gibson confirmed the news at a fan event in London, An Experience with Mel Gibson, which took place at Intercontinental London – The 02 on Saturday (November 13).

“The man who directed all the Lethal films, Richard Donner, he was a big guy,” Gibson told the crowd during the event.

“He was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket you will do it.’ And I said: ‘Shut up.’ But he did indeed pass away.”

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover on the set of 'Lethal Weapon'
Mel Gibson and Danny Glover on the set of ‘Lethal Weapon’ Credit: Press

He went on: “But he did ask me to do it and at the time I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So I will be directing the fifth one.”

Mel Gibson has previously directed The Passion of the ChristApocalypto and Hacksaw Ridge. It’s not yet been confirmed whether he will reprise his role as Riggs in the new film, nor whether Glover will return.

Last year, Donner had confirmed that Lethal Weapon 5 would be the final film in the franchise.

“This is the final one,” the late filmmaker told The Daily Telegraph. “It’s both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It’s exciting, actually… Hahaha! It’s the last one, I’ll promise you that.”

