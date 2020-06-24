Mel Gibson responds to Winona Ryder’s racial abuse allegations

Mel Gibson has responded to claims by Winona Ryder that the actor made anti-semitic and homophobic comments towards her and a friend at a Hollywood party in the 1990s.

Ryder said in an interview with The Times that Gibson called her an “oven dodger” when he learned of her Jewish heritage, and asked a friend of hers who is gay, “Oh, wait, am I gonna get AIDS?”

In response, Gibson’s representatives told The New York Post in a statement: “This is 100% untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.”

The mention of “the press” refers to a 2010 interview with GQ in which the Stranger Things star first spoke of the incident and said Gibson had tried to apologise.

The statement added: “She lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies, and she refused to address it with him.”

In a statement to The Post also, Ryder responded: “I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them.

“Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only by accepting responsibility for our behavior in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.”