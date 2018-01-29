Meryl Streep wants to trademark her name

The Oscar-winning actress has filed the application in an effort to protect her name from being commercially exploited

Meryl Streep has applied to trademark her name in order to give her exclusive rights to its use in the entertainment industry.

The multiple Oscar-winning actress, who is currently starring in the Steven Spielberg-directed film The Post, recently filed the application with the US Trademark Office to reportedly protect her name when it comes to “live, televised, and movie appearances”, as well as “speaking engagements” and “autograph signings”.

Should Streep succeed in trademarking her name, she’ll be able to stop others from using or selling her name for advertisements, commercial opportunities and on film-related websites.

Speaking to the BBC, intellectual property lawyer George Sevier noted that Streep’s move marked a slight departure from other celebrities – given that many others have tried to trademark their names earlier on in their career.

“I don’t know if it’s late in Meryl Streep’s career. Maybe she’s got a long career ahead of her. But she’s older than most people trademarking their names,” he said about the 68-year-old’s decision.

“It seems unlikely that someone is going to offer after-dinner speaking in the name of Meryl Streep unless it is Meryl Streep. It’s probably mostly to stop people using her name on the internet,” he added.

Last week, Streep’s role in the second season of Big Little Lies was confirmed. She’ll play the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Perry Wright, in the acclaimed HBO drama.