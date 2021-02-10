Metallica, Slipknot and more all feature in the trailer for new hard rock documentary Long Live Rock … Celebrate the Chaos – watch it below.

The film, which is set to come out on March 11, also features members of Rage Against The Machine, Guns N’ Roses.

Filmed at a number of rock festivals in the US over the years, the film features interviews with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and many more.

Watch the new trailer below:

Directed by Jonathan McHugh, a press release for the film says it follows “passionate fans as they take time out from their everyday lives to commune with their ‘rock families’,” and also shines a light on “the unspoken truths that are unfortunately too commonplace in the rock ‘n roll world for both artists and fans, such as substance abuse and depression”.

Speaking of the film, McHugh said: “Gary Spivack and I wanted to make a film celebrating the chaos of rock culture.

“Growing up in NYC, I would do whatever it took to get in to see bands like Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and other rock icons. We are so proud to shine a light on the most passionate fans in the world and the music that drives them.”

Earlier today (February 10), Rage Against The Machine were announced among the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021, alongside Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Kate Bush and more.

They join an eclectic short-list for the prestigious honour which also includes Iron Maiden, Carole King, Chaka Khan, Devo, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, New York Dolls, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, Mary J Blige and Todd Rundgren.