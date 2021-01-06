Method Man says he declined role in Tiffany Haddish comedy ‘Girls Trip’

Method Man has revealed he turned down a role in 2017 comedy movie Girls Trip.

The Wu-Tang Clang rapper, whose real name is Clifford Smith Jr., said he was presented with the opportunity to play cheating husband Stewart Pierce in the film but refused because he couldn’t relate to the character.

“I was supposed to be that a–hole guy that [Mike] Colter played,” Method Man told the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast. “So when I read the script, I was like I feel like I’ve gotta take a shower. It was like I couldn’t relate to the guy. I like characters I feel like I can hang out with…But this dude was like, ugh. I didn’t like him. I’m sorry, I just didn’t like him.”

Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall starred as the film’s central female characters. Mike Colter portrayed Stewart Pierce, husband to Ryan Pierce, who was played by Hall.

Method Man is known for his acting work outside of music, with roles in Belly, How High, The Wire, The Deuce. He currently portrays hot shot lawyer Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost.

The artist is all known for his SiriusXM podcast collaboration with Marvel called Marvel/Method in which he sits down with fellow celebrities to talk about comic fandom.

In other news, last summer Method Man revealed he had recorded a joint album with Mobb Deep’s Havoc.

The record, called ‘Dirty P’, pays homage to late Wu-Tang rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard and late Mobb Deep MC Prodigy. Nothing has been released to date.