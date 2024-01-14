Mia Goth accused of kicking background actor in head during ‘MaXXXine’ filming

Mia Goth has been sued by a background actor for allegedly intentionally kicking him in the head during the filming of upcoming horror film MaXXXine.

As reported by Variety, James Hunter issued the lawsuit on Friday (January 12), in which he claims that he suffered a concussion after Goth kicked him.

The suit states that Hunter worked for three days on production of the film, playing the role of “Dead Parishioner”. In one scene, Goth was required to run past him, step over him and keep running. According to the suit, on the fourth take, Goth nearly stepped on Hunter, leading to Hunter complaining to the second assistant director, which was then allegedly relayed to Goth.

Advertisement

The suit continues that on the following take, Goth deliberately kicked Hunter in the head, and then “taunted, mocked and belittled him” in the bathroom afterwards. Hunter is said to have felt lightheaded on his drive home, and had to pull over twice.

It states that Hunter was told that production did not want him back for the remaining two days of filming. In addition to battery, the suit includes a claim of wrongful termination against production company A24, Goth and director Ti West.

Neither A24, nor Goth or West, have publicly commented on the case.

Last April, it was revealed that filming had started on the film, which is the third instalment of West’s X trilogy, following on from X and Pearl.

The film will take place in the 1980s, as Mia Goth reprises her role as X survivor Maxine Minx – a burlesque dancer and adult film actress who had goals of being a star in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Starring alongside the Goth will be Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon. It was also recently revealed that singer-songwriter Halsey also has a major role.

“It’s going be the best movie of the three,” Goth has said. “It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.”

In a five-star review of Pearl NME wrote: “Mixing comedy and tragedy with an edge of something genuinely unsettling (as well as nailing an uncut six-minute monologue, and even more unforgettable final shot), Goth’s Oscar snub feels like horror’s biggest slap in the face yet.”