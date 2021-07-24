Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan is reportedly developing a new Superman project.

There’s been speculation previously that Jordan met with Warner Bros and DC about the character, leading to rumours that he was about to take up the role.

Now, a new report in Collider suggests that he may instead be developing his own Superman film.

Advertisement

The outlet claims that Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, is working with streaming service HBO Max and that a writer has been hired to develop a script.

As yet, it is unknown if the project will be a film or a television series, but it’s reported that sources close to the project think it is “being written as a limited series that Jordan will produce and possibly even star in.” Jordan has yet to comment on the reports.

Back in April, Jordan responded objectively to rumours that he could be set to play Superman in the forthcoming DC movie reboot.

J.J. Abrams recently confirmed he will be producing the new Warner Bros. reboot alongside author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who is writing the film’s screenplay. No plot details have been shared yet and Jordan was rumoured to be taking up the role.

“You hear the whispers and the rumours and stuff like that and it’s just a compliment,” he said at the time.

Advertisement

“You know, I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles. I don’t really have anything more to give on that other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it. But, you know, whoever they get or if it goes that way, I think it’ll be an interesting thing to see.”

Meanwhile, Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III, which is currently set for release on November 23.