Michael B. Jordan becomes partial owner of AFC Bournemouth

Michael B. Jordan has become a part-owner of AFC Bournemouth.

The Creed actor invested in the club as part of a consortium led by American investor Bill Foley bought Bournemouth from Maxim Demin.

Foley is also the managing general partner of Black Knight Football Club, in which Jordan is an investor.

Discussing the acquisition of Bournemouth, Foley said in a statement obtained by TalkSport: “I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team.

“We will move forward with an ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavours.”

He added: “Without the belief and financial backing of Maxim and his family, AFC Bournemouth might well have ceased to exist. Maxim’s support and involvement has allowed the club to establish itself as a top-flight team.

“We’d like to thank him for his co-operation throughout the process and praise his hard work whilst owner of the club. We wish him well as he focusses on his other business endeavours.”

Michael B. Jordan is set to make his directorial debut with Creed III, in which he also stars, alongside Jonathan Majors.

The third instalment sees Jordan return as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s former opponent and friend, Apollo Creed.