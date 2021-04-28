Michael B. Jordan responds to ‘Superman’ reboot rumours

Michael B. Jordan has responded to rumours that he could be set to play Superman in the forthcoming DC movie reboot.

J.J. Abrams recently confirmed he will be producing the new Warner Bros. reboot alongside author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who is writing the film’s screenplay. No plot details have been shared yet and Jordan has recently been rumoured to take up the role.

Now speaking to Jake’s Takes, Jordan neither confirmed or denied the rumours.

“You hear the whispers and the rumours and stuff like that and it’s just a compliment,” he said.

“You know, I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles. I don’t really have anything more to give on that other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it. But, you know, whoever they get or if it goes that way, I think it’ll be an interesting thing to see.”

Last year, Henry Cavill addressed rumours about a return to playing Superman. The Witcher star, who last portrayed the DC Comics character in 2017’s Justice League, said the amount of speculation over his future as Superman is “extraordinary and sometimes frustrating”.

Speaking on Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, the actor dispelled rumours that he’s been cast in a future project but said that he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to reprise the role.

Meanwhile, Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III, which is currently due for release on November 23.

As well as Jordan and Thompson, Phylicia Rashad will star in the new film, which is being written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on an outline by Creed director Ryan Coogler.

But Sylvester Stallone recently confirmed that he will not be returning as Rocky Balboa.