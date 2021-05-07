News Film News

Michael B. Jordan says he “bombed” his ‘Star Wars’ audition with J.J. Abrams

"I just couldn’t connect it"

By Ella Kemp
Michael B. Jordan attends 'Creed II: La Leyenda De Rocky' photocall at Villa Magna Hotel on January 18, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Picture: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan has opened up about auditioning for Star Wars: The Force Awakens saying he “definitely bombed” it.

The actor had previously revealed that he had auditioned, but only now in a new interview with Variety has he opened up about how badly it went.

“I think it was I couldn’t wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you’re reading for these high-level projects, there’s never really any specificity in the sides,” Jordan said.

“Everything’s like super vague; everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn’t connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure.”

Without Remorse
Michael B. Jordan in ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’. CREDIT: Amazon Prime Video

In other Star Wars news, Kelly Marie Tran recently shared a heartfelt poem written by a fan and poet MJ Park about her character Rose Tico.

“We are all but left to watch a small Asian girl tear apart the First Order with nothing but a heart made of scrap metal and a passion for rebellion,” the poem began

“Maybe we see ourselves in Rose,” Park continued. “Maybe we see that, maybe, there is something in us that believes in a fate that travels beyond the cosmos, that maybe there is something within us that is screaming to become our own hero.

“Maybe Rose is our hope in a galaxy that seems so far, far away.”

Thanking Kelly Marie Tran for her impact on Asian communities, Park said once she had finished reading: “Everything you do is huge for me and my people and my folks, and your people and all of our peoples.”

