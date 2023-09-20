Michael Caine suggests his new film might be his last: “I sort of am retired now”

Michael Caine has implied his upcoming film The Great Escaper might be his last.

The 90-year-old actor stars in the drama film opposite Glenda Jackson, who died aged 87 in June 2023, nine months after she finished filming.

Directed by Oliver Parker, the film is based on the true story of a British World War II veteran who escapes from his care home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day celebrations in France.

Speaking to The Telegraph, who described The Great Escaper as “probably” his last film, Caine said: “I was so happy to do it. I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written.

“With COVID and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it – and had such a wonderful time.”

Speaking about filming the project, Caine explained how it was a physically challenging role to play. “They gave me a very good walking stick,” he added. “And I was able to do scenes that needed that.

“I’d just do them once, and then fall over. But just one take, and that’s it. Forget it.”

Later in the interview, Caine noted how he is “sort of” retired, adding: “I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now. Anyway…”

Caine previously denied he was retiring from acting back in 2021, following an interview where he said the film Best Sellers would be his “last part”. On Twitter at the time, he wrote: “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.”

The actor had his breakthrough role in 1964’s Zulu, before going onto star in dozens of classic films such as The Italian Job, Educating Rita, The Muppet Christmas Carol and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

The Great Escaper is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 6, 2023.