Michael Cera recalls time he almost “spontaneously” married Aubrey Plaza

Michael Cera has opened up about the time he almost spontaneously married Aubrey Plaza.

The pair starred together in Edgar Wright‘s 2010 comic book adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and were romantically involved during and after filming.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Cera recalled the time he and Plaza flirted with the idea of tying the knot in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

“Well, we were driving through Vegas and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married,” he said.

The Arrested Development star was asked if the impromptu marriage would have been an “Elvis chapel situation”, a term referring to a popular trend in Las Vegas where couples get married quickly and cheaply, often by an officiator dressed as Elvis Presley.

“Yeah,” Cera replied. “Like something where you get a certificate. I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like… 20 [years old],” he added.

Though their relationship ultimately came to an end, Cera still speaks highly of Plaza, praising her recent success in film and TV.

“I mean, she’s always been so committed to everything that she does,” Cera said. “It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well. The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great.”

Advertisement

After Scott Pilgrim, Plaza went on to star in the hit sitcom Parks And Recreation. More recently, she had a leading role in the second season of HBO‘s The White Lotus, and also appeared alongside Jason Statham in the Guy Ritchie action-thriller Operation Fortune.