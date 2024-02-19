Michael Cera’s ‘Barbie’ fight scene was hampered by COVID

Michael Cera has revealed how he struggled with COVID when he was called in to do a last minute fight scene in Barbie.

Cera played the doll Allan in the film and speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said the original plan for the scene was meant to feature a cameo from Ben Affleck, who was set to initiate a fight scene Cera is involved in.

But Affleck had to drop out due to his acting and directorial commitments on Air, leaving Cera to do the scene instead.

He said: “I think Ben wanted to do it, but he was directing his movie. They’re like, ‘OK, Ben’s out, something has to happen here. So you’re gonna fight them’. So I had to jump in with the stunt team.”

Cera continued: “I had just gotten over COVID, and they had me training, and I almost died. Just doing the warm-up! I had to lay down in my trailer, and they sent the nurse to see me, and I was sent home. So then we had a second rehearsal, and I learned it. That’s the story basically.”

It comes after director Greta Gerwig previously said she could “not stop laughing” at a deleted scene from the film featuring Cera.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. recently said that he thinks Margot Robbie “isn’t getting enough credit” for her lead role in Barbie.

It comes after she was snubbed for a Best Actress nomination and Gerwig also missed out on Best Director at the upcoming Oscars. The film picked up eight Oscar nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrara.