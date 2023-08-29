Michael Fassbender is an assassin in first trailer for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

Netflix has released the first trailer for David Fincher’s The Killer starring Michael Fassbender – check out the clip below.

Fassbender plays a troubled assassin in the upcoming film, which is based on the French graphic novel by Alexis Nolent. It was adapted by screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who previously worked with Fincher on Seven.

A synopsis reads: “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Other cast members include Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard and Sophie Charlotte.

The Killer is set for release in select cinemas on October 28, before it streams on Netflix from November 10.

The film marks Fincher’s latest collaboration with Netflix, following House Of Cards, Mindhunter, Love Death & Robots, Voir, and 2020 film Mank starring Gary Oldman. A petition to revive Mindhunter recently racked up thousands of signatures, after the show was put on hold by Netflix after two seasons.

Along with Seven, Fincher is best known for directing films Fight Club, Zodiac, The Social Network, 2011’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl.

The Killer also marks a return for Fassbender, who has been largely absent from the screen after taking up auto racing in 2017. His last film role was in 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Fassbender has a number of other projects on the horizon, including roles in Taika Waititi’s new film Next Goal Wins, out in November, and martial arts comedy sequel Kung Fury 2.