Sir Michael Gambon dies, aged 82

Acclaimed actor Sir Michael Gambon has died, aged 82, it has been confirmed. He died in hospital after contracting pneumonia.

He was best-known for playing Albus Dumbledore in all but two of the Harry Potter film series – as well as countless other titles across film and television including the part of a a psychotic mob leader in Peter Greenaway’s The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989), and King George V in Oscar-winning drama The King’s Speech in 2010.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Gambon began his career on stage as one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre, frequently appearing alongside theatre titan Laurence Olivier. He went on to enjoy six decades of success in the industry, winning three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTAs. He was knighted for services to the entertainment industry in 1998.

Despite his skill and success, it wasn’t until he replaced the late Richard Harris as wizard and Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the Potter movies that he became a widely recognisable mainstream name though. He appeared in six of the eight instalments, beginning with Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban in 2004. More recently, he acted in popular Sky series Fortitude, a crime drama set in the Arctic Circle, and Judy Garland biopic Judy in 2019. His final role was in horror thriller Cordelia, which also came out in 2019.

Tributes to the much-loved actor have been flooding in.

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who welcomed the actor on to the show during a memorable segment, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him.”

Elsewhere, The Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison also paid tribute: “The funniest actor I’ve ever worked with. My lunch breaks on Dad’s Army were spent wanting to hear story after story from him. A phenomenal actor.”

