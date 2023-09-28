Sir Michael Gambon dies, aged 82

Acclaimed actor Sir Michael Gambon has died, aged 82, it has been confirmed. He died in hospital after contracting pneumonia.

He was best-known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series – as well as countless other titles across film and television including the part of a a psychotic mob leader in Peter Greenaway’s The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989) and King George V in Oscar-winning drama The King’s Speech in 2010.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow