Michael J Fox brings BAFTA viewers to tears with emotional surprise appearance

'Back To The Future' star receives standing ovation at London ceremony

By Damian Jones
Michael J Fox
Michael J Fox presents the Best Film Award on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London CREDIT: Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Michael J Fox brought viewers to tears at the BAFTAs last night (February 18) after making a surprise appearance.

The Back To The Future star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, came onstage in a wheelchair but insisted on standing up at the podium as he handed out the prize for Best Film to Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.

As he presented the prize to a standing ovation, he spoke about film bringing people together, “no matter who you are or where you’re from”.

He added: “There’s a reason why they say movies are magic because movies can change your day. It can change your outlook. Sometimes it can change your life.”

His appearance prompted an emotional response on social media with one writing: “Seeing Michael J. Fox on stage at the @BAFTA Awards has had me in floods of tears after my dad sadly lost his battle with Parkinson’s. Michael you are a legend! Thank you.”

Another added: “I was in tears the moment Michael J Fox came on the stage. THE MAN IS A LEGEND.”

One fan also said: “It’s gotta be said, at 11 years old he was my movie hero. I’m nearly 50 and after seeing him at the BAFTA’s tonight. He’s every bit the hero I remember him to be. What a legend!”

Fox’s appearance comes after he recently explained why he doesn’t fear death in light of his long term struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

When asked about if he feared for his own life, he replied at the time: “One day I’ll run out of gas. One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old.

“Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that.”

Elsewhere on the night, Oppenheimer clocked up a further six awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Poor Things came in second, with a total of five wins.

Samantha Morton was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship Award, while the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award was handed out to June Givanni, a Guyanese-born, London-based film curator, who has long supported and platformed African cinema. You can view all the winners here.

