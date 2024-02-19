Michael J Fox brings BAFTA viewers to tears with emotional surprise appearance

i was in tears the moment Michael J Fox came on the stage 😥😥😥 THE MAN IS A LEGEND #BAFTAs #BAFTA2024 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Uud368S9gb — RanaJi🏹 (@RanaTells) February 18, 2024

His appearance prompted an emotional response on social media with one writing: “Seeing Michael J. Fox on stage at the @BAFTA Awards has had me in floods of tears after my dad sadly lost his battle with Parkinson’s. Michael you are a legend! Thank you.”

Another added: “I was in tears the moment Michael J Fox came on the stage. THE MAN IS A LEGEND.”

One fan also said: “It’s gotta be said, at 11 years old he was my movie hero. I’m nearly 50 and after seeing him at the BAFTA’s tonight. He’s every bit the hero I remember him to be. What a legend!”

Fox’s appearance comes after he recently explained why he doesn’t fear death in light of his long term struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

When asked about if he feared for his own life, he replied at the time: “One day I’ll run out of gas. One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old.

“Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that.”

Elsewhere on the night, Oppenheimer clocked up a further six awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Poor Things came in second, with a total of five wins.

Samantha Morton was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship Award, while the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award was handed out to June Givanni, a Guyanese-born, London-based film curator, who has long supported and platformed African cinema. You can view all the winners here.