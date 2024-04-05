Michael J. Fox reveals he’s open to acting again

Michael J. Fox could return to acting – if the right opportunity presents itself.

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age of 29 in 1991, retired from acting in 2020. He went on to found the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to help fund research into finding a cure. His last roles to date come in the form of the TV series The Good Fight, and the 2021 film Back Home Again, for which he provided voice acting in 2020.

Now, Fox has revealed that he’s open to the idea of acting again. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Fox said: “If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great. I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out.”

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean returning to acting is a goal he’s working towards. Fox expanded on his focus: “My goals are always shifting. My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids, and that’s been the big thing. And then the other is with the work we’ve done with the foundation and wanting to achieve those goals.”

Advertisement

Last year, Michael J. Fox shared with Empire Magazine (via Business Insider) that he got the idea of retiring after watching a key scene in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: “There’s a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character can’t remember his lines anymore. He goes back to his dressing room and he’s screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane. I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, ‘I cannot remember it anymore.’”

Michael J. Fox recently explained why he doesn’t fear death in light of his long term struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended

When asked about if he feared for his own life, he replied at the time: “One day I’ll run out of gas. One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old.

“Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that.”