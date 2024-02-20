Here’s who’s playing who in the Michael Jackson biopic

The feature film biopic of Michael Jackson, titled Michael, is set to be released in 2025, and the cast is coming together – read on to see who will star in the film.

Michael has been confirmed to receive a theatrical release in the United States on April 18, 2025, per production house Lionsgate. A UK release date is yet to be announced.

It will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is known for films including Training Day, The Equalizer and Brooklyn’s Finest. It will also be written by John Logan, who has previously worked on Gladiator, The Aviator, Skyfall and Spectre.

Filming began last month, having been delayed by the 2023 acting strike, with principal photography in Santa Monica expected to take 80 days.

Given the connection to the Jackson estate, it is unclear whether the film will explore the most controversial aspects of his life, including the allegations of child sexual abuse.

The director of the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which explored the allegations against the late singer, recently criticised the making of the new biopic saying it “will glorify a man who raped children”.

Who is playing who in the Michael Jackson biopic?

It was announced in January 2023 that Michael Jackson’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the film. Jaafar is the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine. This will be the 27-year-old’s film debut, although he has appeared in the Lifetime reality show The Jacksons: Next Generation.

The first photo of Jaafar portraying his uncle has been shared. The pic, which you can view below, sees Jaafar performing as Jackson during his Dangerous Tour from 1992-93.

“With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael,” said producer Graham King in a statement recently. “He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could.”

The role of Michael’s father Joe Jackson will be filled by Colman Domingo.

Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar this year for his portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in Rustin, and he has also appeared in Euphoria, Selma and If Beale Street Could Talk.

The actor has said of his casting: “It’s exciting to do it with Jaafar. Jermaine Jackson’s son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking, and I think Graham King, the producer, has assembled an incredible cast.”

He added: “I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

Also announced for the film is Miles Teller, who will play John Branca, Michael’s manager after his father, and the man who was instrumental in launching his solo career. Branca is also listed as an executive producer on the film.

Teller is known for his appearances in Whiplash, Fantastic Four and Top Gun: Maverick.

Playing Michael’s mother Katherine Jackson will be Nia Long, known for Empire, Boyz n the Hood and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The role of young Michael, meanwhile, will be filled by newcomer Juliano Krue Valdi, who is 9 years old.

“If anything, casting the role of the young Michael was more difficult than casting the adult role, because where do you find a child actor with the chops of the greatest entertainer who ever lived?” said Fuqua.

“In the end, that was our focus – talent – and we looked far and wide for an actor who could embody Michael’s spirit through his voice, his charisma, and his dance skills. Juliano’s undeniable, raw talent put him at the top of our list.”