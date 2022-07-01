Michael Jackson biopic could reportedly be in the works, says nephew

A Michael Jackson biopic could reportedly be in the works, his nephew has said.

TJ Jackson, son of Michael’s brother Tito, claims that a film about the musician is “going to happen”, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The singer reportedly told the publication that a new biopic was necessary to reframe the “awful” allegations levelled against Michael.

It’s not clear whether the film TJ speaks of is the same as the biopic in development, with Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Graham King on board to produce.

“I think it’s awful, to be honest. I think it’s very sad,” Tito said of the accusations levelled against his uncle.

“I think it’s in a way disgusting because what sells in this world is negativity. People like to gossip, people like scandals. My uncle is not here to defend himself, so he’s an easy target. He was always an easy target, because he was always quiet.”

He added: “But now that he’s no longer with us, there couldn’t be an easier target. Everyone knows who Michael Jackson is. So it’s an easy story to sell. But I truly believe truth always wins out.”

TJ went on to discuss the impact he believes that Michael and the Jackson 5 had on the music industry, saying that that should take focus in the new film.

“The importance my family had in black culture first, black people, and allowing people of all nationalities to idolise a black family or black figures is something I think gets lost,” he said.

“To become, you know, sex symbols for our huge band and number one in the early 70s as black kids is an incredible accomplishment. That story needs to be amplified in my opinion. So I think there will be a Jackson story, a biopic.”

A Michael Jackson biopic titled Michael was announced earlier this year, which is set to be distributed by Lionsgate globally. Here’s everything you need to know.