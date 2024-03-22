Michael Keaton returns in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer

The juice is loose. The first teaser trailer for Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has arrived – watch the clip above.

In the short teaser, we see the return of Michael Keaton as the titular Beetlejuice and Winona Ryder‘s Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara’s Delia Deetz 36 years after their first outing. We also get a look at Jenna Ortega‘s character, as well as new characters played by the likes of Monica Belluci and others.

The core plot of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice isn’t revealed in the teaser trailer but will presumably see Ortega’s character – seemingly the daughter of Ryder’s Lydia Deetz – resurrect the quirky ghoul played by Keaton.

Monica Bellucci plays Beetlejuice’s wife and Willem Dafoe stars as a “police officer in the afterlife” and former “B movie action star,” whose acting skills help him as an afterlife detective. Justin Theroux also joins the sequel in a new role.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is due for release on September 6, 2024. Though production on the film was slightly delayed due to last year’s SAG-AFTRA actors strike, it has retained its September slot.

Rumours of a Beetlejuice sequel have been circulating since as early as 2012, with Keaton, Ryder and Burton each expressing interest in the project for years before its official announcement in February of 2022.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice released in 1988 and saw Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a married couple named Adam and Barbara Maitland. After dying in the car crash, the pair become ghosts and find themselves unable to leave their old house as the Deetz family moves into the vacant property.

In an attempt to scare the unwelcome family away, the Maitlands enlist the help of Beetlejuice, a slippery spirit with motives of his own.