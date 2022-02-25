Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu for trespassing

Michael Madsen was arrested at his Malibu home for trespassing.

The actor, known for starring in Quentin Tarantino films Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was arrested on Wednesday night (February 23) shortly after 9pm.

Police were called to Madsen’s Malibu home, which he’s renting, by the property owner who had detained the actor in a citizen’s arrest.

According to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records (via Entertainment Tonight), Madsen was transported to West Hills Hospital before he was taken to Lost Hills Station. He was given a $500 citation for a misdemeanour and released shortly before 7am on Thursday (February 24).

It’s unclear why the property owner called the police to press charges against Madsen.

The actor’s arrest comes one month after the death of his 26-year-old son, Hudson, who died in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

Speaking about his son’s death to the LA Times, Madsen said: “I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy – my last text from him was ‘I love you dad’.

“I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

Madsen said Hudson had just completed his first tour in the US Army, where he was a sergeant stationed in Hawaii.

The actor said he had asked for a full investigation by the military, as he believes “that officers and rank and file were shaming” his son for needing therapy which made him stop seeking help for his mental health issues.

According to his Facebook page, Hudson lived in Hawaii with his wife Carlie. He also served in Afghanistan with the US Army.

Hudson is the son of Madsen and actor DeAnna Madsen, who also share two other children, Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16. Madsen is also the father of sons Christian, 31, and Max, 27, with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano.

