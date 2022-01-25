Michael Madsen’s son Hudson has died aged 26

Hudson Lee Madsen, the son of actor Michael Madsen, has died at the age of 26.

His death was confirmed by the Madsen family in a statement (via Metro UK) earlier today (January 25).

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,” the statement reads. “His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

A spokeswoman for the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to People that Hudson died in a “suspected suicide” on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. It’s unclear when the incident took place.

Hudson, the son of Michael and his wife DeAnna Madsen, lived in Hawaii with his wife Carlie Madsen, according to his public Facebook page. He had also served in Afghanistan with the US Army.

He is the godson of Quentin Tarantino (according to IMDB), after his father worked with the director on films Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight.

Michael and DeAnna also share sons Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16. The actor is also the father of sons Christian, 31, and Max, 27, with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano.

For help and advice on mental health: