Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker has ruled-out a return to the franchise as Yondu — though would be interested in playing another Marvel character.

The actor’s character was killed off at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, sacrificing himself to save Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

However, Rooker has expressed no desire to come back to the role in any form, telling Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum: “No way, I’m dead. I’m dead. My character is dead.”

However, he added: “I would play something else, I wouldn’t mind. I would play something else, but why would I want to play Yondu? Yondu had a wonderful… amazing sendoff that you would ever want in cinematic Marvel history. My god, dude, why do you want to spoil that by bringing the character back now?”

Rooker then echoed sentiments expressed by director James Gunn, who previously said on Instagram that characters should “stay dead” once they’ve been killed off.

“There’s consequences when you die, you’re supposed to stay dead!” Rooker added. “What the hell you coming back for? Why are they bringing all these schmucks back? Give me a break. Move on, do another movie.”

Yondu was undoubtedly a major death in the Guardians franchise, and Gunn recently revealed that fans should expect another big one in the upcoming third film too.

“I can’t remember ANY comic book film where someone didn’t die!” he told a fan.

Meanwhile, Gunn recently revealed that he had toilet paper with Rooker’s face on it while in self-isolation, posting a picture of his purchase on social media.

“I bought a bunch of these rolls of toilet paper as a joke when Rooker came over for Christmas a couple years ago,” he tweeted. “I put them in all the bathrooms of the house. I never thought we were actually going to have to use them, but here we are.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is currently in the works, and Gunn has assured fans that it will not be delayed by the coronavirus.