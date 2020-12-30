Michael Sheen hands back OBE so he can air views on the monarchy

Michael Sheen has returned his OBE so that he can air views on the monarchy without being branded a “hypocrite”.

The actor, who received the honour in 2009 for services to drama, said the decision came after researching the history of his native Wales for his 2017 Raymond Williams lecture.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Owen Jones, Sheen said he decided not to announce his decision in 2017, fearing some people would find it insulting.

“Raymond Williams famously wrote a piece called ‘Who Speaks For Wales’ in 1971 – and I took that as my starting point for the lecture as in who speaks for Wales now?”, Sheen said. “And in my research, to do that lecture, I learnt a lot about Welsh history.”