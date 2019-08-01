Michael Sheen reveals how his name almost wasn’t Michael Sheen

It was all down to a hospital mix up

Michael Sheen has revealed that his first name came about due to a hospital mix up.

The Good Omens actor took to Twitter to respond to a fan page which said his “real name is Michael Sheen” saying his parents initially called him Christopher before he was taken into the care of nurses after being born.

He wrote: “Actually my parents named me Christopher but the nurses had to look after me the first week as my mum wasn’t well and they got my names mixed up on my tag so when I was collected my parents asked for Christopher and the nurses said … we have a Michael? So they went with it.”

The actor added that he discovered in recent years that his Irish ancestors had emigrated to Wales and kept naming their male children Michael but the infants all died.