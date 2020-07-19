Mickey Rourke has threatened to “embarrass” Robert DeNiro over claims surrounding the former’s potential involvement in The Irishman, reigniting a 33-year feud between the two actors.

“Hey Robert De Niro,” Rourke wrote in an Instagram post on Friday (July 17). “That’s right i am talking to you, you big fucking crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of shit.'”

Rourke had previously spoken about The Irishman, which starred De Niro alongside Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, claiming that Martin Scorsese wanted to meet with him for a part in the film – but that the offer was rescinded when it transpired that De Niro would not work with the Sin City actor.

Advertisement

Representatives of De Niro immediately rebuked the suggestion, stating that Rourke was “never asked to be in The Irishman nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie.”

“Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper,” Rourke wrote in the Instagram post. “Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, i gonna embarrass you severely 100%.”

He signed the post, “Mickey Rourke, ‘as God is my witness’.”

Rourke and De Niro’s feud began on the set of the 1987 film Angel Heart, when Rourke claims he was snubbed by the older actor.

Last week, De Niro’s lawyer claimed the Raging Bull actor has taken a financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The 76-year-old actor has seen his finances compounded by a double hit of divorce negotiations and a capital call payout from Nobu restaurant chain where he holds a stake.

Meanwhile, Rourke was able to wrap up shooting on World War II horror thriller Warhunt earlier this year, despite filming at the height of lockdown.