Mickey Rourke’s WW2 movie allowed to film during lockdown

A new World War 2 fantasy starring Mickey Rourke has continued filming in recent weeks despite the current coronavirus crisis.

Most of the entertainment industry has effectively been put on hold amid the ongoing pandemic, with film and TV productions across the globe suspending production and being delayed.

However, fantasy horror Warhunt — which follows an elite squad of US soldiers on a mission during the Second World War — has managed to finish shooting amid the restrictions in Riga, Latvia by abiding by government guidelines.

Among those were a requirement to wear face masks and gloves, a temperature check for crew members two times a day, as well as social distancing and using disinfectant on equipment.

Producer Yu-Fai Suen explained to Variety that there were “additional procedures on set”, though “it quickly became the norm and everyone got on with it”.

“For makeup, each actor had a dedicated kit so makeup artists used only the same brushes, makeup etc on the same actor,” he gave as an example. “All makeup artists, of course, wore facemasks when applying makeup.”

Director Mauro Borrelli recalled: “It was surreal at the beginning, but the cast and crew quickly adjusted to the masks and other precautions, so we ended up even more focused and efficient.”

As for Rourke, Suen added: “We had to rearrange the schedule for Mickey Rourke as the country was closing its borders, and luckily he agreed to fly early to beat the closure, and we rescheduled his shoot days to accommodate this change.”

Rourke revealed: “I came to Riga to work and this thing [COVID-19] was so out of control, but everyone was so great.”

Warhunt also stars Prison Break‘s Robert Knepper and Twilight‘s Jackson Rathbone.