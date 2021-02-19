Migos’ Quavo is set to make his film debut in new movie with Robert De Niro

Migos rapper Quavo is set to make his film debut in a new movie with Robert De Niro.

He will star as a character called Coyote who is described as “a ruthless and heartless drug lord” in Wash Me In The River, which also stars John Malkovich and Fargo star Jack Huston, according to Variety.

The action-thriller, which is currently being filmed in Puerto Rico, will follow a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on Quavo’s character, who is responsible for selling drugs that killed his lover.

It is being directed by Randall Emmett who is also currently working on Midnight In The Switchgrass starring Bruce Willis and Megan Fox.

“I honestly think this movie is going to be one of the greatest to come of this time,” Quavo said.

“The experience was unbelievable for me, with Robert De Niro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making me feel like family.

“Gonna see me doing some stunts and a lot of what you hear from me in my raps! This is one of my biggest debuts I’ve ever had, and so proud of what we did and to get to work with Randall who’s such an amazing guy – I can’t wait to do more films with him.”

Quavo has previously appeared in a number of television shows including Atlanta, Narcos: Mexico, Black-ish and Star. His band are set to release anticipated fourth album ‘Culture III’, in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, it was also recently confirmed that De Niro will be teaming up with John Boyega in a new Netflix drama.

The Formula, directed by Burning Sands‘ Gerard McMurray, will follow a story about a prodigious racing driver who becomes a getaway driver to help save his family.