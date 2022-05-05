Mike Myers hints at fourth Austin Powers film

Mike Myers has hinted at another Austin Powers film in the near future.
The actor, who played the titular hero in the first three films, was asked about the future of the franchise and a fourth film specifically in an interview with Sirius XM‘s Jess Cagle (per EW).
“I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist,” Myers said.
Co-host Julia Cunningham then probed Myers for an answer, saying: “It feels like ‘yes,’ I’m sorry. It feels like you want to say yes.”
“It feels like a confirmation that it’s gonna be announced,” Cagle added, to which Myers said it was “a non-confirmed confirmation confirmation.”
Take a look at the full interview below:
Myers first played Austin Powers in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, followed by The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 and Austin Powers in Goldmember in 2002.
All films in the series were produced and written by Myers, who also plays Dr. Evil in the franchise. Jay Roach directs all three films.
Roach last addressed the prospect of a fourth film in 2019, saying he and Myers had been “trying to think up an idea for a long time” but had been stunted by the death of Verne Troyer in 2018, who played Dr. Evil’s sidekick Mini-Me.
“To be honest, I don’t know how we’d do it without Verne,” he said at the time. “We always had ideas of revealing a whole life that he had that would have taken his character much further. If Mike cracks it and figures it out, we would definitely do some kind of tribute to him. I’m there if he ever wants to do it.”
Meanwhile, the villains of the Austin Powers recently returned for a Super Bowl advert earlier this year.