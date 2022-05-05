Mike Myers hints at fourth Austin Powers film

Myers first played Austin Powers in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, followed by The Spy Who Shagged Me in 1999 and Austin Powers in Goldmember in 2002.

All films in the series were produced and written by Myers, who also plays Dr. Evil in the franchise. Jay Roach directs all three films.

Roach last addressed the prospect of a fourth film in 2019, saying he and Myers had been “trying to think up an idea for a long time” but had been stunted by the death of Verne Troyer in 2018, who played Dr. Evil’s sidekick Mini-Me.

“To be honest, I don’t know how we’d do it without Verne,” he said at the time. “We always had ideas of revealing a whole life that he had that would have taken his character much further. If Mike cracks it and figures it out, we would definitely do some kind of tribute to him. I’m there if he ever wants to do it.”

Meanwhile, the villains of the Austin Powers recently returned for a Super Bowl advert earlier this year.