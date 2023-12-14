See Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman in the suspenseful trailer for ‘Miller’s Girl’

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman will star in a new psychological thriller, Miller’s Girl – watch its trailer below.

READ MORE: The 20 best films of 2023

The film, produced by longtime collaborators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is written and directed by newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett. Ortega stars as Cairo, a talented student who becomes entangled with her teacher, Freeman’s Mr. Miller, after he assigns her an assignment which complicates their relationship.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “A talented young writer (Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.”

Advertisement

The film will also star Succession’s Dagmara Domińczyk, alongside Bashir Salahuddin and Gideon Adlon. It arrives in US cinemas on January 26, following a premiere at Palm Springs Film Festival on January 11.

Watch the trailer for Miller’s Girl, soundtracked by Daughter’s ‘Burn It Down’, below:

Miller’s Girl is Ortega’s latest film role, after starring alongside Ben Foster, Toby Wallace and Tommy Lee Jones in crime drama Finestkind. The rising actress has multiple film projects in the works, including the Michael Keaton and Winona Rider-starring Beetlejuice sequel, which will arrive more than 35 years after the 1988 original.

Ortega will star as a new character in the film, alongside The Leftovers’ Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe, who recently disclosed his role as a “police officer in the afterlife”. Ortega is also scheduled to star opposite Paul Rudd in a new A24 dark comedy entitled Death of A Unicorn. Written and directed by Alex Scharfman, the film revolves around a man and a teenage daughter who crash into a unicorn en route to a corporate function.

The actress recently confirmed that she will not return to the Scream franchise for its upcoming sequel, following her starring role as Tara Carpenter in this year’s Scream VI and its 2022 predecessor.

Advertisement

On the television front, Ortega will reprise her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, which was recently confirmed for a second season. In May, the show’s co-creator Miles Millar stated that the new episodes will explore Wednesday’s Latino roots in greater depth. “It’s so rare to find an iconic character of this stature,” he said in an interview. “We really try to find ways to [highlight that] authentically.”