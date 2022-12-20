Millie Bobby Brown called out by intimacy coordinator: “Consent is mandatory”

Millie Bobby Brown has been criticised by an intimacy coordinator for her behaviour on Enola Holmes 2.
Brown had discussed a scene from the Netflix sequel on the streamer’s TikTok account, recalling a moment she kissed her co-star Louis Partridge.
“Right on the rehearsal I grabbed his face and kissed him and he was like…” Brown said in the video, then making fun of Partridge.
“It was so cute really seeing her take the lead,” she said of her character Enola. “And also seeing a girl just make the first move is just really exciting.”
Elsewhere in the video, Brown said she repeatedly punched Partridge for the scene.
“Because Louis is a good friend I just kept punching him, I wasn’t doing stunts, I really was hurting him,” she said. “By the end of it, he said: ‘Millie can you just fake punch me,’ I was fully just getting him right in the stomach.”
Intimacy coordinator Jessica Steinrock took to her own TikTok page to criticise Brown’s behaviour, saying actors should not be “surprising” each other.
“Ooh no, I love Millie Bobby Brown but this is not the cute story you think it is,“ Steinrock began. ”I’m sure she and her scene partner have a lot of rapport built up and a great amount of trust, but we should never be surprising anyone during a fight or intimate scene ever.
“At the end of the day, this basically means she didn’t ask consent to kiss him. And when your scene partner reacts in surprise after you’ve kissed them that means the communication didn’t happen the way it really needs to.”
She added: “Little things like this can escalate over time, and frankly she has more power in that situation than he does because she’s a really well-known star. When we do spicy scenes, we love keeping light, having fun, but consent is mandatory.”
“For the record, I loved Enola Holmes 2, but next time we have to ask consent.”
