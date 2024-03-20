Millie Bobby Brown criticised for leaving negative reviews of businesses online

Millie Bobby Brown has received criticism over her admission that she leaves reviews about establishments when she feels her experience was unsatisfactory.

The Stranger Things star appeared on a recent episode of Table Manners, hosted by Jessie Ware and her mother.

During a discussion about leaving reviews for businesses, Brown shared that she does leave critiques under a different name, explaining that she thinks it’s “important”.

She began: “Here’s the thing, my whole life is people criticising me. So I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes.”

Brown, who is the star of new Netflix film Damsel, then went on to describe two instances where she felt she received poor customer service, leading her to leave a negative review.

“Once we were at a hotel, and the woman was pulling my fiancé aside like, ‘We need to settle payment’, or whatever. I was like, ‘Yeah, we will, but at the end of our stay – like, we’re still staying here.’”

Brown then shared that she left a review on the service, describing it: “It was just like, ‘I really think you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay.’”

The Enola Holmes star then explained another instance where she left a negative review after a shop employee was “unhelpful” to her, while Brown was trying to assist an elderly lady in finding some socks.

Service industry worker getting paid minimum wage and can barely make ends meet: *trying to get by*

Millionaire 20 y.o millie Bobby brown who has never worked a real job in her life: NOT GOOD ENOUGH!!!! https://t.co/WKysAFFNmY — b. boç (@mmmpancakez) March 20, 2024

nothing pisses me off more than entitled people who think they need to improve the service that’s given to them by minimum wage workers like pls k¥s https://t.co/qlYzs1DbKM — 😵‍💫 (@winegingerale) March 20, 2024

The admissions led Ware to ask Brown if she was a ‘Karen’, a term used to describe someone who is entitled and often rude towards strangers, typically those working in service.

Brown, 20, responded: “Okay, I’m a Karen. Listen, I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement.”

Millie Bobby Brown leaving reviews AS SHE SHOULD idc. The public wants reviews, looks for it when they search a new place to try. We look at comments and star ratings. If nobody left reviews we wouldnt have that. So lets not start shaming reviewers now. — Noémie (@francoshrug) March 20, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown's honesty about facing criticism nd her approach to feedback is admirable. Acknowledging one's flaws nd striving for improvement is a sign of maturity and self awareness. — Qamar Jillani (@QamarJilani) March 20, 2024

Brown’s comments have divided opinion on social media, with some believing her behaviour to be entitled. One user wrote on X: “Service industry worker getting paid minimum wage and can barely make ends meet: *trying to get by* Millionaire 20 y.o millie Bobby brown who has never worked a real job in her life: NOT GOOD ENOUGH!!!!”

Another wrote: “Nothing pisses me off more than entitled people who think they need to improve the service that’s given to them by minimum wage workers”.

However, another user: “Millie Bobby Brown leaving reviews AS SHE SHOULD idc. The public wants reviews, looks for it when they search a new place to try. We look at comments and star ratings. If nobody left reviews we wouldnt have that. So let’s not start shaming reviewers now.”

Another agreed, writing: “Millie Bobby Brown’s honesty about facing criticism nd her approach to feedback is admirable. Acknowledging one’s flaws nd striving for improvement is a sign of maturity and self awareness.”

Earlier this month, Brown surprised some of her fans with her accent, which appears to have changed from the typical British accent she used to have.