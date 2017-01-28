‘Stranger Things” Millie Bobby Brown to star in ‘Godzilla: King Of Monsters’

The role will be the 12-year-old actor's first film

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has signed on for her first film role.

The actor has been cast in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, which starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen.

The film is being directed by Michael Dougherty, who also co-wrote the movie with Zach Shields. Plotlines and character details are being kept secret for now, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Godzilla: King Of Monsters is expected to be released on March 22, 2019.

Brown made her breakthrough in Netflix’s Stranger Things last year, and had previously appeared in shows like Once Upon A Time and Grey’s Anatomy before hand.

She has earned nominations for SAG and People’s Choice awards for her role as Eleven, the telekinetic girl at the heart of the sci-fi series.

Last year, Brown shared an image on Instagram of her playfully posing with actor David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, along with the caption, “Shhhhh @dkharbour don’t say a word! #s02 #strangerthings @netflix @strangerthingstv.”

Netflix are yet to officially confirm the return of the character but sources close to TVLine have confirmed that the actor will be back to play Eleven. It’s not clear how many episodes Brown will appear in, but the site claims that she will be a regular on the show once again.

