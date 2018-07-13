Here’s the first look at Millie Bobby Brown in the new Godzilla movie

The Stranger Things star will play Madison Russell

The first look at Millie Bobby Brown in the new Godzilla movie has been released.

Brown will star as Madison Russell in the new film, alongside Vera Farmiga who will play her mother, Dr. Emma Russell.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is due out next year and will also star Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler and Bradley Whitford. You can see an image of Millie Bobbie Brown and Vera Farmiga in the film below.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” director Michael Dougherty told Entertainment Weekly. While Godzilla hasn’t been seen since the events in the 2014 movie, Dougherty says “there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

Meanwhile, the actress has returned to the Stranger Things set after a knee injury. The star broke her kneecap while filming the show, with co-star Finn Wolfhard describing it as “gnarly”.

She was seen filming scenes with Sadie Sink, including one where the two had to ride their bikes in the rain. Although Brown is back to work, she reportedly hasn’t been given the go ahead by doctors to perform her own stunts yet.

Brown was forced to cancel her appearance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards last month due to the injury. She accepted her awards — for Best Performance in a Show and Best Kiss (with co-star Finn Wolfhard) — via video link.