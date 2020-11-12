Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in a new fantasy film for Netflix, Damsel.

The Stranger Things star will play the lead role and also executive produce the film, set to be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo from a script by Dan Mazeau.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “New Millie Bobby Brown movie alert!! Brown will star in and executive produce DAMSEL, a new fantasy film from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and screenwriter Dan Mazeau. Coming to Netflix.”

The film will see Brown play Princess Elodie, who believes she is marrying Prince Henry but is actually being sacrificed to a dragon, according to Deadline. No additional cast members have been confirmed yet.

Damsel will mark Brown’s second film with Netflix following her first as an executive producer on Enola Holmes, in which she also played the titular character. The film focused on Sherlock Holmes’ teen sister on the hunt for their mother who had gone missing.

In a four-star review of Enola Holmes, NME said: “Pitched somewhere between Hermione Granger and Fleabag, Bobby Brown’s Netflix rebel is the perfect blend of precocious wit and action finesse.

“The Stranger Things star recently said she’d had trouble slipping into the correct British accent (despite spending her childhood in Dorset), but you wouldn’t know. Oozing Hollywood charm, Bobby Brown zips between scenes, taking enough time to drop smart-arsed quips to camera (hi there, Phoebe Waller-Bridge) before running, driving or flying off to the next high-stakes stunt.”

Millie Bobby Brown is also set to reprise her role as Eleven in season four of Stranger Things.