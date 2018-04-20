Millie Bobby Brown named as youngest ever person on Time 100 list

"She may have been 12 in years, but her spirit and mind were timeless",

Millie Bobby Brown has been named as the youngest ever person to be included in the Time 100.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star joins the likes of Cardi B and London Mayor Sadiq Khan in Time Magazine’s ranking of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Other figures who feature in the list include Rihanna and singer Shawn Mendes.

Brown, who first played Eleven at the tender age of 12, was praised in a mini-essay by Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.

“She may have been 12 in years, but her spirit and mind were timeless”, Paul said of first meeting the teenager in New York.

“A wise woman was speaking from her cherubic face. It was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that I could only have dreamed of at that age. Or at any age, if I’m being honest.”

shoot for the stars A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Mar 25, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

“Maybe that’s why she’s such an extraordinary actor”, he added.

“She somehow understands the human experience as if she has lived it for a thousand years. I’m proud to know her. To call her a friend. To call her my adopted daughter.”

In 2016, Brown was also named as one of NME’s people of the year.

“It was Brown’s turn as the telekinetic best friend everyone wishes they’d had that gave Netflix’s ’80s-set nostalgia fest its emotional centre”, our official verdict stated.

“Eleven was part X-Man, part E.T. and all awesome. In the wake of the show’s success, meanwhile, the 12-year-old English actress revealed herself to be as much of a badass as the character she played.”