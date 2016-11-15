‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown wants to play young Princess Leia in future ‘Star Wars’ film

Young actor speaks about possible movie role

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in Stranger Things, has expressed her desire to portray a younger version of Princess Leia in an upcoming Star Wars movie.

The 12 year-old, one of the breakthrough stars of the Netflix hit, recently appeared at Rhode Island Comic Con when she was asked about future roles she would like to be involved with.

Brown is reported to have responded: “Princess Leia. If they made – I think they are making another Star Wars – I would love a role like that. Because I want to do something far from Eleven or Madison [her character in BBC drama Intruders].”

Netflix recently confirmed that it has renewed the series for another instalment. Stranger Things season two will feature nine episodes, one more than the first, launching on Netflix at a date in 2017 which has yet to be announced. A recent teaser video revealed the episode titles and a clue that the series will be set in the fall of 1984.

Millie Bobby Brown will return to Stranger Things for its second season. Brown shared an image on Instagram of her posing with actor David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, along with the caption, “Shhhhh @dkharbour don’t say a word! #s02 #strangerthings @netflix @strangerthingstv.”

It’s not clear how many episodes Brown will appear in, but TVLine claims that she will be a regular on the show once again.

Read more: Stranger Things Season 2: Release Dates, Cast, Trailers and Everything You Need To Know

Meanwhile, the Stranger Things cast recently reunited for the season two table read, later sharing a photo of an “upside down world” version of the cast.