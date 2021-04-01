Millie Bobby Brown says she’s never seen a Marvel or Harry Potter film

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she’s never watched a Marvel or Harry Potter film.

Brown, who is reprising her role as Madison Russell from 2019’s Godzilla: King of Monsters in the new film Godzilla Vs. Kong, out next week, was talking to MTV in a new interview.

Asked to choose between some of the greatest film franchises in history, owing to the merging of huge movie characters in her new film, Brown revealed that Marvel is “not [her thing” and that she prefers “real stories” to epics with huge spectacles, because she’s “doing that stuff already” with Stranger Things.

Advertisement

Asked to choose between Marvel and DC, Brown said: “So I haven’t watched a Marvel film, ever, and I’ve never watched a DC film. News, I know.

“It’s not [my thing] but I’m open to it. I’ve just never been like, ‘Oh I’m going to put on this film’.”

The next question asked the star to choose between Jurassic Park and Harry Potter, to which she picked the former.

“I’ve never seen Harry Potter,’ she said. “I know, I know, I know. I have so many friends that just look at me and they’re like, ‘How?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know.'”

When discussing which type of movies she prefers, Brown said she was “more into like The Notebook, let’s put on some romance films.”

Advertisement

Last year Brown revealed that she nearly quit acting after being rejected for a role in Game Of Thrones. Before she got her role as Eleven in Netflix‘s Stranger Things, the young star tried out for a part in HBO‘s hit series and was “very disheartened by the rejection”.

“Like, this industry is just full of rejection, 24/7. You get far more nos – a lot of nos – before you get a yes. I was auditioning for commercials, for anything, really.”