Millie Bobby Brown to produce new Netflix film ‘A Time Lost’ with her sister

Based on an original story idea by the siblings

Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown have teamed up with Netflix to develop a new film titled A Time Lost.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama will be based on an original story idea by the Brown sisters, which follows two feuding families who put their differences aside when one of their daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

The Stranger Things actress will produce the film through PCMA Productions, while Paige will executive produce the project. Up-and-coming screenwriter Anna Klassen has been tapped to adapt the story. No actors have been cast in the movie yet, and no premiere date has been announced.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing,” the Brown siblings said in a statement. The sisters also said that A Time Lost will center on familial relationships and friendships, as well as “overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down”.

“It’s been a labor of love, literally,” they added.

Brown wrapped up the third and latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things back in July and will reportedly begin filming the series’ fourth season later this October. The 15-year-old actress recently denied claims that she will be starring in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe film.