Millie Bobby Brown to star in new Russo Brothers sci-fi film

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is set to link up with Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers on a new sci-fi film.

The Electric State is based on Simon Stalenhag’s illustrated novel of the same name.

Brown is set to star as a teenage girl in an alternate future universe who is sent a robot by her missing brother, before the pair set out to find the brother.

Discussing the film in a statement, the Russo Brothers said: “We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State. This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theatres again.

“This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.”

Millie Bobby Brown is currently working on the fourth season of Stranger Things, which is in production. In advance of the new series, it was recently revealed that the new season will be set in 1986, after photos from the set showed posters of Tom Hanks’ The Man with One Red Shoe and Michael J. Fox’s Teen Wolf, which both debuted on home video in that year.

New cast members have also been revealed for the next edition of the Netflix show. Last month, Maya Hawke, who plays Robin in the show, will see her brother joining her in the show’s cast. Levon Thurman-Hawke was spotted on set alongside Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the series.

The cast was then rounded out by Nightmare On Elm Street actor Robert Englund, who will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Millie Bobby Brown’s last role came in new Netflix film Enola Holmes. Reviewing the film, NME wrote: “Guy Ritchie’s box office-busting reboot Sherlock Holmes kick-started a franchise in 2009 – thanks largely to the chemistry of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law – and Enola Holmes might prove an even bigger hit. It’s Sherlock vs his younger, cooler sister then – the game is afoot.”