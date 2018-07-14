Eleven's got good taste

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed her favourite band to be Oasis.

Yesterday, using Instagram’s new question function, the teenager invited followers to ask her anything.

One fan of the Stranger Things star requested she reveal her favourite band of all time and it turns out, Millie is a ’90s kid at heart, naming Oasis as the GOAT. However, there’s no word yet on whether she’s team Liam or Noel.

The actor has been known for recording a number of cover versions of songs and posting them on her YouTube channel, however we’re yet to hear her record an Oasis song.

Her new-found fame has also helped her strike up friendships with a lot of high-profile musicians, including Drake and Halsey.

Filming is currently under way for Stranger Things 3, in which Millie plays runaway-with-superpowers, Eleven. Millie recently had to take time off after slipping and fracturing her knee: an injury, fellow co-star Sadie Sink, called ‘gnarly’. Fortunately, the young star made a speedy recovery and has already been spotted back on the Stranger Things set.