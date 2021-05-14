Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill to return for ‘Enola Holmes’ sequel

Netflix film Enola Holmes has been approved for a sequel, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to reprise their roles as Enola and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the second instalment was greenlit after the film was viewed by 76million households within the first 30 days of its release back in September.

Writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer will also be brought back for the sequel, with both of them also executive producing along with Legendary Pictures’ Joshua Grode and Michael Dreyer.

Brown herself has responded to the news, sharing a photo on Instagram with the caption: “The sequel is afoot”. In a comment, Cavill replied, “Woohoo! More Millie madness!”

Based on the six-part novel series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes follows the teenage detective as she travels to London to find her missing mother, but ends up entangled in an even larger mystery.

NME gave Enola Holmes a four-star review upon its premiere in September, writing “Guy Ritchie’s box office-busting reboot Sherlock Holmes kick-started a franchise in 2009 – thanks largely to the chemistry of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law – and Enola Holmes might prove an even bigger hit”.

Months after its release, the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle sued Netflix, Springer, her publisher Random House and Legendary Pictures for copyright infringement.

The lawsuit claimed that because Sherlock was depicted as kind-hearted in the film – similar to how Doyle’s later Sherlock stories portrayed him – it was an infringement of the remaining intellectual property still controlled by the estate. Most of Doyle’s work has entered the public domain. The case was settled in December.