Minari star Alan Kim was unable to contain his emotions as he won an award during the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards.

During last night’s (March 7) virtual ceremony, the eight-year-old took home the Best Young Actor/Actress prize for his work on the film, which also stars The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun.

Accepting his award, Kim began: “First of all, I’d like to thank the critics who voted and my family,” before bursting into tears as he said his thanks.

The latter Chloé Zhao film won Best Picture, as well as Best Director and Best Cinematography, while the likes of Chadwick Boseman and Carey Mulligan were honoured in the acting categories.

The TV categories were dominated by The Crown, while there were also wins for the likes of Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso.

Minari follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s, and is partly based on director/writer Lee Isaac Chung’s upbringing. Alongside Yeun and Kim, the film stars Han Ye-ri, Noel Kate Cho and Youn Yuh-jung.

The film has drawn huge acclaim since it premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award.