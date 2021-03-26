‘Minari’ child star Alan Kim joins Awkwafina sitcom ‘Nora From Queens’

The child star of Minari, Alan Kim, is joining the sitcom Nora From Queens.

As reported in TV Line, Kim, who received much critical praise for his performance in Minari, will play a key role in season two of the hit show.

The publication reports: “In flashbacks, Kim will guest star as the young version of Nora’s dad Wally (played in the present day by cast member BD Wong).”

Kim starred alongside Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton in Minari.

The film follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s, and is partly based on director/writer Lee Isaac Chung’s upbringing. Alongside Yeun and Kim, the film stars Han Ye-ri, Noel Kate Cho and Youn Yuh-jung.

It has drawn huge acclaim since it premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award.

Kim and his fellow cast members were recently nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. He’s up for a BAFTA in the Best Supporting Actor category and recently won a ‘Critics Choice Award’ for Best Young Performer.

During the virtual ceremony on March 7, the eight-year-old took home the Best Young Actor/Actress prize for his work on the film.

Accepting his award, Kim began: “First of all, I’d like to thank the critics who voted and my family,” before bursting into tears as he said his thanks. “I hope I will be in other movies,” the young star continued, before asking: “Is this a dream? I hope it’s not a dream.”

The film is also up for six Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Director and Screenplay.