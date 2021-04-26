‘Minari’ child star Alan S. Kim wants next film to be like ‘Home Alone’

Award-winning child actor Alan S. Kim has said he would like his next film to be like Home Alone.

The eight-year-old Minari star, who won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer for the film last month, spoke to NME about his wishes for future projects.

“I’d like to do a movie like Home Alone,” he said, before imparting some young wisdom about acting. When asked what advice he’d give to other aspiring actors, he said: “Probably don’t rush or don’t over-act.”

Elsewhere in the interview Kim reflected on working with the film’s leading star, Steven Yeun, saying that the pair would host eating competitions on set.

“It was actually really nice. He gave me a book and I also did eating contests with him – the first one to finish the dish is the winner. But I always lost because I was not the cheetah eater, but the dog eater. [Steven] eats normal speed. Steven always won, which was sad,” he said.

Kim’s Minari co-star Yuh-jung Youn made history at last night’s (April 25) Oscars by becoming the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award. Kim was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award but lost out to Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah).

In a four-star review of Minari, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “Watching it feels like going home, even if you’ve never been to the rural Arkansas in which it is set.

“With much of the film focused on seven-year-old David Yi (played by breakout child star Alan Kim in his first role), there’s a nostalgia to it that takes you back to childhood summers drifting off in the back of your parents’ car and the little adventures you’d get up to only steps from your house.”