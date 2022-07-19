Miriam Margolyes says Arnold Schwarzenegger deliberately “farted in my face”

Miriam Margoyles has said Arnold Schwarzenegger “deliberately” farted in her face.

The pair co-starred in 1999 horror film End Of Days, with Schwarzenegger playing an ex-police officer and Margoyles as an assistant to Satan who has a fight scene with Schwarzenegger’s character.

While filming their pivotal scene, Margoyles has claimed in an appearance on the podcast I’ve Got News For You that Schwarzenegger farted on her.

“He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face,” Margolyes said.

“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted.”

She added: “It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

Margoyles went on to say she did not get on with Schwarzenegger, saying: “He’s a bit too full of himself and I don’t care for him at all. He’s a Republican, which I don’t like.”

