Miriam Margolyes says being in ‘Harry Potter’ “wasn’t important” to her

Miriam Margoyles has spoken out about her appearances in the Harry Potter movie franchise.

She played Professor Sprout in Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and although she admits that the movies introduced her to an entire new generation of fans, she said the franchise “doesn’t mean as much to me as it does to them.”

She told Vogue: “For me, Harry Potter wasn’t important. I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens.”

Advertisement

Despite that she added: “People come up to me and say ‘I just love you’, and want to hug me. And that is dazzling.”

She most recently appeared in the drama film My Happy Ending, directed by Sharon Maymon and Tal Granit.

Meanwhile, Margolyes previously reflected on the time Arnold Schwarzenegger “deliberately” farted in her face.

The pair co-starred in 1999 horror film End Of Days, with Schwarzenegger playing an ex-police officer and Margoyles as an assistant to Satan who has a fight scene with Schwarzenegger’s character.

“He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face,” Margolyes she said.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a new TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series was recently confirmed.

It was reported earlier this year that talks were in place for the first ever series based on the iconic books, with Bloomberg reporting that each season of the series would be based on one of Rowling’s seven main entries in the Harry Potter series.

HBO Max then confirmed that the upcoming series was going ahead.

Rowling later offered a sarcastic response towards those planning to boycott the TV series labelling the efforts as “dreadful news”, as well as saying she is taking “precautions”.