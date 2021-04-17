The cast of the upcoming Mission: Impossible film have been sharing some fun behind the scenes set pictures and videos in recent days – you can see them below.

Rebecca Fergusson, who plays Isla Faust in the franchise, shared a reunion picture of her with Simon Pegg and Vince Rhames yesterday (April 17). Fergusson captioned the picture “Rollin’ with the homies!”

Earlier in the week (April 16), Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the film series, shared a spoof video of him travelling to set – set to the iconic Mission: Impossible theme music.

Fergusson can be seen momentarily in the background of that video whilst Pegg is in make-up. He then bursts out of a trailer in costume and onto the set.

You can see these and some more behind-the-scenes shots here:

Last week, it was revealed that the release date for Mission: Impossible 7 had been delayed again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which was slated for a November 2021 release, will now open on May 27 2022, the same opening date when the first Mission: Impossible film was released in 1996, and also the 2000 sequel.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been filming worldwide for the last year, with initial production in Italy last February postponed due to the early coronavirus outbreak in the country. Since then, the film has shot in the UK and Abu Dhabi.

The seventh film is now applying its “finishing touches” according to director Christopher McQuarrie, in an Instagram post he shared in February.

Mission: Impossible 8 is now scheduled for a July 2023 release instead of November 2 2022.